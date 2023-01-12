Spezia sign Poland midfielder Zurkowski on loan from Fiorentina















Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland midfielder Szymon Zurkowski has joined Serie A side Spezia on loan from Fiorentina, both clubs said on Thursday.

The deal has been signed with an obligation to make the transfer permanent, the clubs added.

Zurkowski, 25, signed for Fiorentina in January 2019 from Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze.

He was sent on loan to then Serie B team Empoli in January 2020 and made nearly 70 league appearances across three seasons.

In 2020-21 he helped them win the second tier title, securing their return to Serie A.

Zurkowski made his Poland debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Scotland in March 2022, and was called up by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz for the World Cup in Qatar.

He will join fellow Poland internationals Bartlomiej Dragowski, Arkadiusz Reca and Jakub Kiwior at Spezia.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska Editing by Toby Davis











