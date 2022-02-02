Spieth says he is still recovering from bacterial infection

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Three time major champion Jordan Spieth said on Tuesday he is not yet fully recovered from a bacterial infection in his stomach that caused him to lose weight but still plans to tee it up this week at Pebble Beach.

Spieth said he was experiencing symptoms during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday, where he shot a 78 and missed the cut.

"I should probably be at 100% by Thursday would be my guess," he told reporters ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"Everything was just kind of running through me. I got a bacterial infection in my stomach and had to get on some meds and I didn't know that until I finished my round Thursday.

"The test had come back before I teed off but I didn't see it until I got done or I may not have played."

He said he "was very much not involved" in a lot of the holes he played at Torrey Pines.

"My parents even, they were like, you just did not look like yourself," he said.

Spieth, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, will look to turn things around at Pebble Beach, which he called "arguably the most beautiful place in the United States."

He has enjoyed lots of success at the course including finishing tied for third at the tournament last year.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Richard Pullin

