Spring training roundup: Jake Woodford, Cards shut out Marlins

[1/4] Mar 20, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jake Woodford (44) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports















March 21 - St. Louis starter Jake Woodford pitched five shutout innings -- striking out seven -- and Nolan Gorman had an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning as the host Cardinals blanked the Miami Marlins 5-0 Monday in Jupiter, Fla.

Gorman finished 1-for-3 and scored a run. On Sunday, he hit a two-run homer in the Cardinals' 8-7 victory over the New York Mets.

Woodford gave up five hits and walked one against the Marlins. His counterpart, Daniel Castano, also pitched five shutout innings, giving up three hits, one walk and striking out four Cardinals to lower his spring ERA to 0.71.

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 0

Starter Kevin Gausman threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts and Devonte Brown hit a three-run homer to help visiting Toronto shut out Detroit in Lakeland, Fla.

The Blue Jays scored their runs in the final two innings; Brown's homer came in the ninth. Riley Greene led the Tigers with two hits.

Braves 6, Rays 5

Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-3 with two runs to lead host Atlanta past Tampa Bay in North Port, Fla.

The Braves outhit the Rays 13-12. Yandy Diaz and Taylor Walls each had a home run and one other hit for Tampa Bay.

Pirates 7, Red Sox 5

Canaan Smith-Njigba had three hits and drove in two runs as Pittsburgh defeated host Boston in Fort Myers, Fla.

For the Red Sox, Rafael Devers went 1-for-3 with a run to raise his spring batting average to .350.

Phillies 14, Orioles 6

Rhys Hoskins recorded a homer, a double, two runs and four RBIs to lead host Philadelphia's 15-hit attack in a victory over Baltimore in Clearwater, Fla.

Hoskins' homer was a two-run shot in the second inning. He has 11 hits -- including four home runs -- in 31 at-bats this spring for a .355 average. The Orioles got a three-run homer from Gunnar Henderson.

Reds 10, Angels 5

Nick Lodolo struck out eight in six scoreless innings as Cincinnati doubled up Los Angeles in Goodyear, Ariz. Lodolo yielded three hits and three walks.

Wil Myers went 2-for-2 with a solo homer for the Reds. Angels starter Chase Silseth was pounded for eight runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 3

Corbin Carroll, P.J. Higgins and Jake Hager each had two hits and two RBIs for Arizona in a victory over Chicago at Phoenix.

Hanser Alberto accounted for all of the White Sox's offense with a three-run homer.

Guardians 5, Rangers 5

Ezequiel Duran's two-run double capped a four-run seventh inning that lifted Texas to a tie with Cleveland in Surprise, Ariz.

Josh Naylor went 3-for-3 with a homer for the Guardians, and Cleveland's Oscar Gonzalez also had three hits.

Mariners 7, Brewers 2

Logan Gilbert tossed four shutout innings, fanning five with issuing a walk, as Seattle beat Milwaukee in Peoria, Ariz.

The Mariners got home runs from Cooper Hummel and Jose Caballero. Keston Hiura hit a two-run double for the Brewers.

Nationals 3, Mets 2

Patrick Corbin fired six innings of one-run ball as Washington edged New York in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tigers starter Justin Verlander walked six and yielded two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Rockies 5, Dodgers 1

Brenton Doyle had an RBI single and a run-scoring double to lead Colorado past Los Angeles in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Rockies starter Gabriel Hughes threw three shutout innings, striking out four. The Dodgers managed just five hits, including Brandon Lewis' RBI single in the ninth inning.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.