Spring training roundup: Mets win Kodai Senga’s debut start

March 6 - Japanese ace Kodai Senga struck out two batters, walked two and allowed only a solo home run over two innings in his first start of spring training, and the New York Mets beat the host St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 in Jupiter, Fla.

The Mets signed Senga to a five-year deal over the offseason after he had a highly successful career in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Cardinals catcher Tres Barrera was responsible for the only hit and run Senga allowed, a solo shot to left in the second.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit solo home runs and Tim Locastro hit a pair of RBI doubles and scored on a throwing error for New York.

Yankees 10, Braves 6

Jamie Westbrook and Jasson Dominguez each hit a three-run home run during New York's eight-run ninth inning in a comeback win over host Atlanta in North Port, Fla.

Jesus Bastidas added a two-run single to cap the ninth-inning outburst for the Yankees, who also got a homer from Oswaldo Cabrera. Matt Olson went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Braves.

Blue Jays 16, Phillies 4

Orelvis Martinez cracked a three-run home run and Otto Lopez added three RBIs as host Toronto ran up the score on Philadelphia in Dunedin, Fla.

The Blue Jays had a six-run second inning and a seven-run seventh while piling up 18 hits. Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer to center for the Phillies.

Orioles 5, Rays 2

Nomar Mazara hit a tiebreaking RBI single, and Lewin Diaz and Cesar Prieto added insurance RBIs in the eighth inning as visiting Baltimore topped Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run triple in the first inning for the Orioles. The Rays got their two runs from solo homers by Jose Siri and Randy Arozarena.

Twins 6, Tigers 2

Joey Gallo homered and added an RBI single as host Minnesota pulled away from Detroit in Fort Myers, Fla.

Max Kepler broke a 2-2 tie with a solo shot in the sixth and Dalton Kelly added a home run in the seventh for the Twins. Jake Rogers hit his third home run of spring training for the Tigers.

Red Sox 4, Marlins 1

Corey Kluber struck out four batters in 2 2/3 innings and Boston drew away from visiting Miami in Fort Myers.

The Red Sox scored all four of their runs in the seventh, when Narciso Crook and Ronaldo Hernandez drew consecutive bases-loaded walks and David Hamilton followed with a ground-rule double. For the Marlins, Luis Arraez went 2-for-3.

Pirates 5, Twins 2

Chris Owings knocked a two-run homer and host Pittsburgh held off Minnesota in Bradenton, Fla.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker struck out four in three innings with one hit and no runs. Jose Miranda hit two solo homers to account for both of the Twins' runs.

Astros 6, Nationals 2

Jeremy Pena hit a two-run triple and Martin Maldonado added two RBIs as host Houston beat Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dominic Smith went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Nationals.

Reds 12, Athletics 4

Cincinnati got out to a 12-0 lead through seven innings in a rout of host Oakland in Las Vegas.

The Athletics, who have flirted with a move to Las Vegas, played a two-game spring training series this weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. A's starter Paul Blackburn surrendered six runs on five hits in the first inning. Jake Fraley, TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer and Nick Quintana all finished with two RBIs for the Reds.

Cubs 6, Rockies 5

RBI singles by Darius Hill, Andy Weber and Esteban Quiroz in the top of the ninth allowed Chicago to rally past host Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Trey Mancini knocked a home run to left for the Cubs. Kris Bryant and Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies.

Royals 5, Giants 1

Samad Taylor went yard for visiting Kansas City in a win over San Francisco in Scottsdale.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles struck out three and yielded two hits in three scoreless innings. Victor Bericoto's double supplied the only run for the Giants.

Rangers 7, Angels 5

Jonathan Ornelas hit a key two-run double to help Texas outlast visiting Los Angeles in Surprise, Ariz.

Rangers starter Cole Ragans struck out four batters in three innings. Gio Urshela hit a two-run single for the Angels.

Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 4

Alek Thomas hit a two-run triple and a sacrifice fly to help Arizona beat host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz.

Pinch hitter Meibrys Viloria hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for the Guardians, but Diamondbacks pitcher Austin Brice then got Juan Brito to fly out to end the threat.

Dodgers 8, White Sox 4

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered, James Outman had an RBI triple and host Los Angeles outlasted Chicago in Glendale, Ariz.

The Dodgers withstood a four-run seventh inning by the White Sox, in which Carlos Perez, Erik Gonzalez, Bryan Ramos and Gavin Sheets all drove in a run.

Angels 8, Reds 5

Mike Trout hit an RBI double as part of a three-run sixth inning for host Los Angeles to push past Cincinnati in Tempe, Ariz.

The Reds had scored three runs in the top half of the sixth before the Angels replied. Los Angeles added a sacrifice fly and a run scored on an error in the seventh. For the Reds, Kevin Newman and Elly De La Cruz each finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Mariners 6, Brewers 1

Cooper Hummel, Jarred Kelenic and Brian O'Keefe hit home runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to help Seattle pull away from host Milwaukee in Phoenix.

Six Mariners pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters. Brice Turang scored the Brewers' lone run in the ninth inning on Wes Clarke's infield single.

Padres 10, Athletics 3

San Diego scored eight of its runs across the fourth and fifth innings, capped by Luis Liberato's three-run blast, in a win over visiting Oakland in Peoria, Ariz.

Rangel Ravelo went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Padres. Kevin Smith had a solo homer for the Athletics.

