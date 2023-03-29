Spring training roundup: Phillies close spring with walk-off win

[1/3] Mar 28, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Alex Call (17) scores a run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of the Spring Training game at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports















March 29 - Darick Hall scored Cameron Cannon on a walk-off double to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on the final day of spring training Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla.

Hall also hit a go-ahead RBI single to cap a four-run fourth for the Phillies, but Karl Ellison tied it 5-5 in the seventh with an RBI double for the Blue Jays.

Edmundo Sosa hit two sacrifice flies for Philadelphia. Phillies starter Bailey Falter lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks without a strikeout.

Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays. Toronto starter Jose Berrios gave up four runs on three hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Nationals 3, Yankees 0

Alex Call went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs and host Washington held New York to three hits in an exhibition win.

Nationals starter Trevor Williams gave up one hit and two walks over four spotless innings and MacKenzie Gore followed with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings, also with a hit and two walks.

The Yankees mustered only three singles, though one came from Anthony Volpe, their No. 1 prospect who was named their Opening Day shortstop Sunday. Volpe also made a leaping grab in the field.

Braves 7, Red Sox 5

Orlando Arcia homered and Michael Harris II rang up three RBIs on a fielder's choice and an infield single to lead visiting Atlanta past Boston in Fort Myers, Fla.

Ozzie Albies added an RBI double for the Braves. Masataka Yoshida, Triston Casas and Connor Wong went yard for the Red Sox.

Braves starter Charlie Morton last just 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks.

Twins 7, Pirates 5

Anthony Prato hit an RBI triple and Seth Gray added a 415-foot three-run home run in the eighth inning to rally Minnesota past host Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla.

Canaan Smith-Njigba hit a three-run homer for the Pirates, finishing the spring with three homers and 14 RBIs.

Twins starter Tyler Mahle surrendered just one run on one hit through four innings while fanning three. Pirates starter Johan Oviedo struck out seven in five innings.

Rangers 5, Royals 3

Martin Perez and Jon Gray combined for 12 strikeouts and just five hits over nine innings as Texas edged Kansas City in Arlington, Texas.

Rangers starter Perez fanned five over the first five innings and Gray came on to strike out seven over the final four. Ezequiel Duran stole home for the Rangers, while Hunter Dozier and Michael Massey hit solo shots for the Royals.

Kansas City jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Texas responded with five unanswered runs before Jeison Guzman's RBI single in the ninth forged the final score.

Brewers 8, Rockies 1

Luke Voit and Jesse Winker hit two-run home runs for visiting Milwaukee to blow past Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out five batters and yielded four hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings. Coco Montes' sacrifice fly supplied the Rockies' lone run.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner was tagged for four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed Voit and Winker's home runs.

Cubs 8, White Sox 5

Luis Vazquez mashed a two-run home run to spark the host Cubs' rally past the White Sox in Mesa, Ariz.

Owen Caissie followed Vazquez with a go-ahead two-run single. Romy Gonzalez hit his sixth homer of the spring for the White Sox and Andrew Vaughn added a solo shot.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly was roughed up, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits in four innings. The White Sox mustered just three hits of the Cubs' relievers, though.

Diamondbacks 3, Guardians 1

Geraldo Perdomo had two RBIs on a bases-loaded walk and a go-ahead sacrifice fly for host Arizona to beat Cleveland in Phoenix.

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson and five relievers combined to hold the Guardians to five hits while fanning nine without a walk.

Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly brought in the Guardians' only run.

Angels 13, Dodgers 5

Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo hit back-to-back homers in the third inning as the Los Angeles Angels routed the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif. It was the fourth homer of the spring for each player.

Rengifo, Jordyn Adams and Zach Neto each had two hits for the Angels, and Neto scored three runs.

J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 and Freddie Freeman added two hits for the Dodgers.

