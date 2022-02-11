Spurs acquire Goran Dragic from Raptors

May 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (right) dribbles the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (left) during the second quarter of game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-11 00:35:55 GMT+00:00 - The San Antonio Spurs announced Thursday that they acquired veteran guard Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks as well as a 2022 second-round selection.

The Raptors had acquired Dragic along with forward Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat on Aug. 6.

Dragic, 35, played in five games before stepping away from the team due to personal reasons in late November. He has not played since Nov. 13 after averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his limited time with the club.

The Raptors announced later Thursday night that they had waived Eubanks. The 25-year-old averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 49 games (nine starts) this season.

Young, 33, averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games (one start) for the Spurs this season, his 15th season in the league. He has averaged 12.9 points a game playing for seven teams in his career.

