Spurs part ways with women's team boss Skinner















March 13 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur women's coach Rehanne Skinner has been relieved of her duties, the club said on Monday, following a run of nine successive defeats in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Tottenham, who lost 2-1 to Liverpool on Sunday, have won just three out of 14 WSL games, standing 10th on nine points, just two points above relegation.

"Having joined us in Nov. 2020, following a spell as Assistant Head Coach of the England national team, Rehanne guided us to an eighth-place finish in the 2020-21 WSL (season), before lifting us to fifth – our highest ever placing in the league- in 2021-22," the club said in a statement.

Andy Rogers, managing director of team, said: "She has carried out her duties with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail, and we should like to thank her for everything she has done for us over the course of her tenure."

Tottenham face bottom-placed Leicester City on Wednesday in what will be a crucial battle for league safety.

($1 = 0.8202 pounds)

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar











