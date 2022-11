COLOMBO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended following his arrest in Sydney over alleged sexual assault, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Sri Lanka Cricket will not consider him for any selections, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue











