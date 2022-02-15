Sri Lanka's Hasaranga sidelined after positive COVID test

Feb 15 (Reuters) - All rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss Sri Lanka's third Twenty20 international against Australia on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hasaranga has been placed in isolation and will not play when Sri Lanka take on the Australians at Manuka Oval in Canberra later in the day.

"The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test conducted this morning," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. "Hasaranga is currently undergoing COVID-19 protocols and is placed in isolation."

Hasaranga is the third Sri Lankan to test positive since the start of the five-match tour, with Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando already contracting the virus.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar

