Stanley Cup returning to Montreal for repairs

Jul 12, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-13 15:59:12 GMT+00:00 - The Stanley Cup is returning to Montreal for repairs after being damaged during the Tampa Bay Lightning's boat parade celebration on Monday.

Photos circulating on social media showed the bowl on top of the 128-year-old silver trophy looking bent out of shape.

A Lightning spokesman said the trophy will be returned to the team for further celebrations following necessary repairs.

Tampa Bay defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.