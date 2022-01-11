Stars coach Rick Bowness fined for bench tirade

Dec 11, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness talks on the bench during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-11 01:53:36 GMT+00:00 - The NHL fined Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness $25,000 Monday for his outburst at the end of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, which included Bowness swinging one of his players' sticks and slashing the stick around the vacated bench area.

The Stars led Sunday's game most of the way before the Blues went on the power play in the final minute. As St. Louis scored a goal, the Stars were called for another penalty, allowing the Blues to continue with a man advantage and score the game-winner to complete a stunning comeback.

Bowness was further enraged by an allegedly missed holding-the-stick penalty call against a Blues player during that sequence.

"If you're watching the game, you saw what happened," Bowness said. "They clearly pulled Miro (Heiskanen) down. Clearly grabbed his stick and pulled him down. That's my opinion. They got lucky."

The fine money will be added to the NHL Foundation.

