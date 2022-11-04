STATBOX Soccer-Croatia at the World Cup















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on Croatia at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 12

Odds: 50-1

Previous tournaments: Croatia have appeared at five World Cups since breaking away from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, starting in 1998 in France and since then only missing out on South Africa 2010. They reached the 2018 final in Russia, beating England in the last four before losing 4-2 to France in Moscow. In 1998 they reached the semis and finished third after a 2-1 win over Netherlands in the playoff.

How they qualified:

Croatia lost their opening qualifying game away to Slovenia in March 2021 but went on to win seven and draw two, conceding a total of only four goals. They clinched top spot, and automatic qualification for Qatar, by beating Russia 1-0 in their final group game last November thanks to a late own goal by defender Fedor Kudryashov.

Form guide

Croatia followed up their World Cup qualifying success by topping their Nations League group ahead of Denmark, France and Austria, winning four of their six games, drawing one and losing only once.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris











