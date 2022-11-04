STATBOX Soccer-Germany at the World Cup















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on Germany at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 11

Odds: 10-1

Previous tournaments: Making their 20th World Cupappearance, Germany have won the title four times. After a surprise 1954 victory over favourites Hungary, they lifted the trophy as West Germany in 1974 at home and again in 1990 before their triumph at Brazil 2014.

They were also runners-up four times and reached at least the semi-finals in all editions between 2002 and 2014.

But they suffered a shock first round exit as defending champions at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their earliest elimination in the tournament for 80 years.

How they qualified The Germans, who started the qualifiers under then coach Joachim Loew before current coach Hansi Flick took over in September last year, had a near flawless run through Group J with nine wins and a loss.

Their only defeat was a 2-1 at home against North Macedonia.

They scored 36 goals and conceded just four as they finished top of the group that also included Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Form guide Germany had not lost a game under coach Hansi Flick until last month's home defeat by Hungary in the Nations League. They have won nine matches, drawn five and lost one under Flick.

While they beat arguably weaker opponents en route to their World Cup qualifying group win, they have struggled to show the same consistency against tougher opponents.

Their 3-3 draw against England at Wembley in their final real test before the finals showed Flick's team still need fine-tuning for the World Cup after giving up a two-goal lead.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris











