STATBOX-Soccer-Ghana at the World Cup















Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on Ghana at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 61

Odds: 150-1

Previous tournaments:

Ghana had won the Africa Cup of Nations title four times before finally qualifying for the World Cup at the 10th time of asking. Their debut in Germany in 2006 was followed by successive appearances in 2010 and 2014. Victories over the Czech Republic and U.S. saw Ghana through to the second round in 2006 but they then lost 3-0 to Brazil in Dortmund. In 2010, they became only the third African side to reach the quarter-finals as they carried the continent’s hopes in South Africa. They finished above Australia and Serbia in their group, then beat the Americans again before a controversial penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay in Johannesburg. Ghana’s last appearance in Brazil was beset by squabbles over money and they went home early.

How they qualified:

A goalkeeping howler handed Ghana an away goal in their playoff tie against Nigeria, proving decisive in securing a ticket to the World Cup. Ghana were held goalless at home in the first leg but then Thomas Partey caught Nigeria unawares 10 minutes into the second leg and, despite giving up an equaliser, they held out for qualification on the away goals rule. Ghana advanced to the playoff round by finishing top of their group, narrowly edging out South Africa, who sought FIFA intervention after claiming that a decisive penalty that secured Ghana victory in the match between the two had been corruptly awarded. The complaints were dismissed.

Form guide:

Ghana got a stark reminder of the gulf between their side and the top World Cup contenders when Brazil easily beat them in a friendly in Le Havre in September. It was one of five defeats in 12 games suffered by the Black Stars this year, which has not inspired confidence among their fans. They started 2022 with a shock defeat at the Cup of Nations finals to the tiny Comoros Islands, who eliminated them at the first hurdle, leading to the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac. They also lost 4-1 to Japan in the Kirin Cup in mid-year.

