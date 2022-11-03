STATBOX Soccer-Mexico at the World Cup















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on Mexico at the World Cup.

FIFA ranking: 13 (as of Oct. 6)

Odds: 100-1

Previous tournaments:

Mexico have played in 16 World Cups, including the last seven. Their best performances came in 1970 and 1986, when they reached the quarter-finals.

'El Tri' have made the last 16 each time in the last seven editions.

How they qualified:

Mexico qualified second in the eight-team CONCACAF table. They collected 28 points from 14 matches, finishing behind Canada on goal difference, scoring 17 goals and conceding eight.

Form guide:

Mexico have struggled in attack, having averaged one goal per game in their 15 competitive matches and friendlies in 2022.

Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.