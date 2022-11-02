STATBOX Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:

FIFA Ranking: 8

Odds: 12-1

Previous tournaments:

The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.

How they qualified:

The qualification campaign began bleakly with a 4-2 loss in Turkey but by the time Louis van Gaal returned as coach in August last year the Dutch had six points out of a possible nine. Van Gaal’s reign started with a draw away in Norway, followed by a 6-1 thrashing of the Turks that catapulted the Dutch into the group lead. They could have made sure of top spot in Group G had they held on to a 2-0 lead away in Montenegro but were held to a 2-2 draw, meaning it all depended on their last match at home to Norway which they won 2-0.

Form guide:

The Netherlands are unbeaten under veteran coach Van Gaal and since their surprise elimination at the last European Championship by the Czech Republic cost Frank de Boer his job. They finished top of their World Cup qualifying group and then also their Nations League group, easily seeing off highly ranked neighbours Belgium, and will host next year’s four-team Nations League finals tournament. Their record since Van Gaal’s return to the post is 11 victories in 15 matches with four draws, scoring 41 goals in the process.

