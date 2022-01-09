Steelers' T.J. Watt ties NFL season sack record

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-09 20:48:18 GMT+00:00 - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt matched the NFL's official single-season sack record of 22.5 by corralling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in the final minute of the first half of Sunday's game.

The sack allowed Watt to tie Michael Strahan, who set the record in 2001 for the New York Giants.

The Ravens had first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 3-yard line when Huntley dropped back to pass and Watt recorded the big sack with 23 seconds left in the half.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The score was knotted at 3 at halftime.

Watt had 3.5 sacks against Baltimore in this season's first meeting, won 20-19 by the Steelers on Dec. 5.

Sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982. Al "Bubba" Baker of the Detroit Lions registered 23 in 1978, an unofficial record.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.