Stenson removed from LIV Golf field for 'medical reasons'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jul 31, 2022; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Henrik Stenson holds the championship trophy after finishing in first place at the LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swede Henrik Stenson was removed from the field for this week's LIV Golf event outside Boston due to "medical reasons", the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway circuit said on Friday.

Stenson, who won on his LIV Golf debut in July less than two weeks after he was stripped of his role as Europe's Ryder Cup captain over his decision to join the series, was replaced in the 48-player field by Jordanian Shergo Al Kurdi.

Former British Open winner Stenson was one of the 12 major champions named in the original field competing at the 54-hole event at The International Golf Club that began on Friday.

This week's event marks the fourth in the inaugural season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which in a short time has already disrupted the dynamics of men's professional golf.

Critics say LIV Golf, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation in the face of criticism over its human rights record.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.