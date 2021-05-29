Sterling and Havertz start in Champions League final

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 General view of Manchester City fans inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Susana Vera

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was given a starting place in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday with German Kai Havertz preferred to American Christian Pulisic for the London team.

City coach Pep Guardiola opted for Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Joao Cancelo at left back and also left both Fernandinho and Rodri out of his midfield with Ilkay Gundogan the sole holding midfielder.

There was no place for either of City's centre-forwards Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus but it appeared to be an attacking line-up with Phil Foden likely to play in the 'false nine' role.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Ben Chilwell at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso.

Teams:

Manchester City: 31-Ederson; 2-Kyle Walker, 5-John Stones, 3-Ruben Dias, 11-Oleksandr Zinchenko; 8-Ilkay Gundogan; 17-Kevin De Bruyne, 20-Bernardo Silva; 26-Riyad Mahrez, 47-Phil Foden, 7-Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea: 16-Edoard Mendy, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 6-Thiago Silva, 2-Antonio Rudiger; 24-Reece James, 5-Jorginho, 7-Kante, 21-Ben Chilwell; 19-Mason Mount, 29-Kai Havertz, 11-Timo Werner.

