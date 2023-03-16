Stolen image of Everton chairman found in canal















March 16 (Reuters) - Everton may have boosted their Premier League survival hopes of late but the club's ownership are still in troubled waters with the fans after a stolen sign with the image of chairman Bill Kenwright on it was found in a canal in Liverpool on Thursday.

The sign was part of a timeline of the club that ran around the perimeter wall of Goodison Park and was thought to be removed on Saturday on the eve of Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford.

"We spotted an object at the bottom of the canal and took it out. It didn't look like a sign at first but by the time we removed it, there was Bill looking up at us," a spokesperson from Stanley Flight Volunteers of the Canal & River Trust told the Liverpool ECHO.

Supporters have called for the club's board to be sacked with Everton fighting relegation for a second successive season.

The club said on Jan 14, that the board had been instructed not to attend the Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety and security".

Everton are 15th in the league standings with 25 points, one above the relegation zone.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge











