'Streamer Bowl' returns ahead of Super Bowl LVI

2022-02-10 06:04:41 GMT+00:00 - Twitch Rivals and the NFL Players Association have teamed up for the third "Streamer Bowl," which began Wednesday as part of the lead up to Super LVI.

The event features popular Twitch streamers and NFL stars competing in a Fortnite tournament that includes a $1 million prize pool for charity.

Among the personalities competing are Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle Giersdorf. The NFL stars include Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, running backs Austin Ekeler (Chargers), Christian McCaffery (Panthers), Saquon Barkley (Giants), Aaron Jones (Packers) and Boston Scott (Eagles), and wide receivers Jarvis Landry (Browns), Mike Evans (Buccaneers) and Keenan Allen (Chargers).

Sponsors for the event include Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, State Farm, Samsung and Logitech, according to the Sports Business Journal.

--Field Level Media

