Struijk snatches last-gasp draw for Leeds

LEEDS, England, May 15 (Reuters) - A stoppage-time header from substitute Pascal Struijk snatched Leeds United a crucial 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to lift them out of the Premier league relegation zone.

With Burnley in 17th having lost at Tottenham Hotspur earlier on Sunday, Leeds knew what they had to do in front of a raucous Elland Road, but got off to the worst possible start as Danny Welbeck gave Brighton the lead in the 21st minute.

Leeds fans grew more and more frustrated as the match wore on and an equaliser remained elusive, singing the name of previous coach Marcelo Bielsa and chanting "sack the board" in the direction of the club's owners in the director's box.

However, there was late, late drama as Struijk arrived at the back post to snatch a draw in the 92nd minute, sparking wild scenes of celebration among players, staff and supporters.

It could be the goal that preserves Leeds' Premier League status next season, with Jesse Marsch's side now on 35 points ahead of next weekend's final round of fixtures, one clear of Burnley, who have two games left. Brighton stayed 10th.

Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

