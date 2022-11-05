Stunning Dow try takes favourites England into World Cup final















AUCKLAND, Nov 5 (Reuters) - England reached the final of the women's Rugby World Cup with a 26-19 win over Canada in their semi-final at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

Abby Dow's breakaway try 10 minutes into the second half was decisive as she capped a move that started behind the England try line to break Canada's resistance and send the tournament favourites to a record-extending 30th consecutive win.

Hosts New Zealand take on France later on Saturday as they look to retain the title they won in Ireland in 2017.

England, who last won the title in 2014 when they defeated the Canadians in France, will be appearing in the final for the sixth tournament in a row and eighth time in total.

