Stunning strike earns point for Bolivia in World Cup qualifier

Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Group A - Bolivia v Venezuela - Mineirao Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 22, 2019 Bolivia's Leonel Justiniano and Fernando Saucedo react REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

LA PAZ, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Substitute Fernando Saucedo scored a stunning late goal to give home side Bolivia a 1-1 draw against Colombia in their World Cup qualifier in La Paz on Thursday.

Colombia had not lost to Bolivia for 10 games and they will feel aggrieved at not leaving with all three points after taking the lead in the 69th minute when Roger Martinez cut in from the right and slipped the ball into the far corner of the net.

The goal, however, roused Bolivia and Saucedo fired home from 30 meters to level the scores with seven minutes left on the clock.

The result left Bolivia, who have reached the World Cup finals only once, third bottom of the South American qualifying group with six points from seven games.

Colombia have nine points and sit in fourth place, although the other eight teams in the group all play later on Thursday.

The top four sides in the 10-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side go into an interregional playoff.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.