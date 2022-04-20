Suns star Devin Booker leaves Game 2 with hamstring tightness

Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls out a play while brings the ball up the court in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

April 20 - Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker departed Tuesday night's playoff game against the New Orleans Pelicans with right hamstring toughness and will not return.

Booker exited with 4:35 left in the third quarter and headed back to the locker room to be examined. Suns coach Monty Williams told TNT after the third quarter they would find out the severity of the injury after the game.

Booker scored 31 points -- all in the first half -- before exiting. He made 12 of 19 field-goal attempts and 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Booker scored 25 points in Game 1 when the Suns opened the Western Conference first-round series with a 110-99 win on Sunday night.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.