Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.
The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.
