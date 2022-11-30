Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2022 A pitch invader runs onto the pitch and is detained by security REUTERS/Carl Recine















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.

The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.