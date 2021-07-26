Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Surfing-Medals to be decided a day early in surfing

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Surfing - Men's Shortboard - Round 3 - Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. General view of a surfboard leant on a chair REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The medals in the surfing competition at the Tokyo Games will be decided 24 hours earlier than scheduled on Tuesday according to changes made on the official Olympic website on Monday.

The medal heats were due to be held on Wednesday, but the strong swell provided by a typhoon off the Japanese coast is expected to abate by then and hence impact the waves, prompting organisers to move the event forward by a day.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, ediitng by Pritha Sarkar

