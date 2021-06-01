Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Suspiciously parked car delays French Open start on Court Simonne-Mathieu

Reuters
1 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2021 General view of the stadium after the first round match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Start of play at the French Open between local hope Ugo Humbert and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania was delayed on Tuesday due to a suspiciously parked vehicle outside Roland Garros, the organisers said.

A loud sound was heard outside the 5,000-seat stadium, built on the premises of the neighbouring botanical garden, and play started on Court Simonne-Mathieu about 25 minutes later than schedule.

French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the start was delayed due to security officials neutralising a vehicle illegally parked outside the stadium.

"It was a routine security intervention by the police," an FFT spokesman told Reuters. "Everything is back to normal."

A police source said the vehicle was a stolen car and security checks confirmed there were no explosives attached.

Matches on the other courts on the third day of the clay court Grand Slam started on time.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 11:21 AM UTCJapan joins athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Japan joined leading figures in tennis in rallying around Naomi Osaka on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety.

SportsMLB roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener
SportsSerena survives scare in French Open's first night match
SportsWizards ban supporter who ran onto court in 76ers game

A fan who ran onto the court before being tackled by security during Monday's NBA playoff game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be banned from the Capital One Arena, Wizards owners Monumental Sports & Entertainment said.

SportsPREVIEW-Tennis-Top seeds take centre stage on day three at Roland Garros