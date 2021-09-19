Skip to main content

Swede Broberg hangs on to win KLM Open

Golf - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates - 24/1/16 Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg held on for a three-shot victory at the KLM Open on Sunday after shooting a level-par 72 in the final round at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Broberg's victory had looked like a formality after he began the day eight shots clear of the field but the 35-year-old struggled for rhythm, making bogeys on the third, 12th and the 14th holes to finish 23-under for the tournament.

Matthias Schmid, who shot five birdies on the front nine, looked set to catch Broberg but a double bogey on the par-three 13th cost the German dear as he ended with a six-under 66 to finish second.

Spain's Alejandro Canizares, who made eight birdies on the final day but was undone by a double bogey on the 18th, was third at 18-under.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

