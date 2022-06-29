Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek speaks to the crowd after winning her first round match against Croatia's Jana Fett REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

June 29 (Reuters) - Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Poland's Krakow, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.

"For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war," French Open champion Swiatek said in a statement on social median on Wednesday.

"There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine - former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko."

Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for the beleaguered country, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months.

The 21-year-old beat Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 in her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Thursday. read more

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru

