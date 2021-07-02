Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Swiatek crushes Begu to reach Wimbledon last 16

1 minute read

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2021 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu Pool via REUTERS/Jed Leicester

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek stormed into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday as her relentless pressure proved too much for Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, who managed a solitary mark on the scoreboard in a 6-1 6-0 demolition.

Poland's Swiatek, seeded seven, arrived at Wimbledon having previously won only one match on grass but she looked very much at home as she suffocated her opponent from the start to reach the last 16 with her third straight-sets victory.

The 20-year-old, who won the Roland Garros title in 2020, dropped only eight points on serve in the match and half of them came in just one game.

She broke her opponent twice to race into a 5-0 lead, before Begu finally held serve, and then showed some grit to go with the punishing consistency of her ground strokes when she saved three break points to hold and take the first set.

The second set was even more one sided as the Swiatek swept away the dying embers of Begu's resistance to romp into the next round.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:36 AM UTCUS sprinter Richardson tests positive for cannabis, could miss Olympics - sources

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has tested positive for cannabis, sources have told Reuters, and she is unlikely to get the chance to challenge for the Olympic 100 metres title in Tokyo later this month.

SportsSwiatek crushes Begu to reach Wimbledon last 16
SportsMLB roundup: Brewers down Pirates for 9th straight win
SportsTokyo 2020 head says won't insist on spectators 'at all costs'
SportsMontreal's pandemic-weary sports bars see relief with home team in Stanley Cup finals