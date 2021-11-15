Swiatek finishes season with win over Badosa

Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico - November 15, 2021 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her group stage match against Spain's Paula Badosa REUTERS/Henry Romero

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Poland's Iga Swiatek was all smiles after defeating Paula Badosa 7-5 6-4 in her final match of the round-robin stage of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Monday despite already being eliminated from the tournament.

Swiatek dug herself out of a 0-30 hole in the final game and rifled a forehand return winner on match point to beat the Spaniard, who had already booked a spot in the semi-finals.

The 2020 French Open champion lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in her first two matches to fall out of contention for the knockout rounds.

The match was not completely without consequence, however, as the Pole earned 250 points for the win.

In the semis, birthday girl Badosa, who turned 24 on Monday, will face compatriot Garbine Muguruza for the first time.

The second last-four spot from the group will be decided by the clash between Sabalenka and Sakkari, who play later on Monday, with the winners facing Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Indian Wells champion Badosa enjoyed straight set wins over both players in her first two matches at the WTA Finals, which were not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

