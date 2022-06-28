Swiatek overcomes dip in form to secure 36th straight win

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her first round match against Croatia's Jana Fett REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek recovered from a dip in her level in the second set to see off Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 at Wimbledon on Tuesday and extend her winning run to 36 matches.

The 2018 junior champion, who exited the grasscourt Grand Slam in the fourth round last year, had the honour of opening the second day's play on Centre Court in the absence of the retired Ash Barty who won the 2021 title.

Despite a stiff breeze swirling through the main show court, Poland's Swiatek powered through the opening set without losing a game -- registering a 6-0 set for the 17th time this year.

But problems with her delivery started early in the second set as the 25-year-old Fett, ranked 252nd in the world, built up a 3-1 lead. Swiatek, however, quickly regained her focus to win the next five games.

A powerful first serve helped Swiatek seal victory on her first matchpoint and she will meet British wildcard Sonay Kartal or Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the third round.

