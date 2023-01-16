Swiatek quells Niemeier challenge in testing opener

[1/3] Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2023 Germany's Jule Niemeier in action during her first round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Carl Recine















MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek took time to get going but found her way past Jule Niemeier, beating the German 6-4 7-5 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday for a slightly unconvincing start as the firm favourite for the year's first Grand Slam title.

In a rematch of their U.S. Open fourth-round meeting where Swiatek battled from a set and break down to prevail, the Pole revved up her backhand to save two breakpoints before a nervy hold as Niemeier gave her little room to work the angles.

But the top seed targeted world number 68 Niemeier's serve to grab the decisive break and with it the opening set, before surrendering serve early in the next only to hit back from 0-2 down to level at 5-5 and seal the victory.

Swiatek, backed to stamp her authority on the women's game by winning the title vacated by the retired Ash Barty, continues her quest for a fourth major trophy when she meets Colombia's Camila Osorio in the second round.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Melbourne Editing by Christian Radnedge











