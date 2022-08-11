Swiatek upset by Haddad Maia in Canadian Open last 16

Aug 11, 2022; North York, ON, Canada; Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) plays a shot against Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Polish world number one Iga Swiatek was stunned by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a 6-4 3-6 7-5 defeat at the Canadian Open on Thursday, while Jessica Pegula beat holder Camila Giorgi to join Coco Gauff and Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.

In the opening set of their last-16 clash, Swiatek struck a double-fault to hand the unseeded Haddad Maia a 3-2 lead and the Brazilian leaned on her powerful serve and groundstrokes to close out the frame without facing a break point.

Swiatek fended off five break points to hold serve in a 15-minute opening game of the second set and later consolidated a break for a 5-2 lead before going on to force a decider.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

World number 24 Haddad Maia broke Swiatek three times in the third set, including in the final game on her fourth match point when the Pole sent a forehand wide.

"I knew that all the matches here would be very tough, not only top 20 players, like the first round was a very, very tough round and I won in three sets as well," 26-year-old Haddad Maia said during her on-court interview.

"Tennis is like that. It doesn't matter where you are playing, which court and with who. You need to push yourself to improve your game and I think that was the key for both (of my three-set) victories and I am very proud of myself."

Haddad Maia will play either Spanish eighth seed Garbine Muguruza or 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the last eight of the U.S. Open tune-up event.

American seventh seed Pegula rallied to beat Italy's Giorgi 3-6 6-0 7-5 and will next face either compatriot Alison Riske-Amritraj or Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

Tenth seed Gauff beat sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6(4) a day after ousting Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a third-set tiebreak to set up a clash with 15th seed Halep, a 6-2 7-5 winner over Jil Teichmann.

"These type of matches, you know, the goal, yeah, to win the tournament. But I feel like for me I needed these matches leading up into the U.S. Open," said Gauff. "So if I have a tough moment, I can look back on this."

With the win over Sabalenka, Gauff became the youngest player to reach back-to-back quarter-finals in Canada since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 and 1991.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.