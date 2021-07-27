Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Swimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off surprise win in 100m breaststroke

1 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Lydia Jacoby of the United States reacts after winning the gold medal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby upstaged her 2016 Olympic champion team mate Lily King to win a surprise gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old pipped Tatjana Schoenmaker to gold, touching in a time of 1:04.95 with the South African 0.27 behind and King in the bronze medal position in 1:05.54.

Jacoby accelerated over the final 25 metres to push ahead of her two rivals, who had been expected to battle it out for gold.

King, 24, currently holds the world record for the event with a time of 1:04.13.

Jacoby, whose parents are both boat captains, started swimming aged six and initially took lessons as a child because of the amount of time her family spent on the water.

Reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:38 AM UTCOympics-Triathlon-Dominant Duffy wins famous gold for Bermuda

Flora Duffy achieved instant national hero status when she won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal on Tuesday after delivering a dominant run leg for an emphatic victory in the women’s triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course.

SportsSwimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off surprise win in 100m breaststroke
SportsCycling-Dygert seeks gold 10 months after horror crash
SportsStorm buffets venues but Tokyo Games go on
SportsSwimming-British, Russian men triumph as Aussie women shine again