Swimming-Borodin out of Games after testing positive for coronavirus

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Swimmer Ilya Borodin will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the Russian Swimming Federation said on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, the 2020 European champion in the men's 400 metre individual medley, tested positive for the coronavirus during a training camp in the city of Vladivostok in the far east of Russia before departing for Japan.

"Ilya Borodin, a European champion and one of the leaders on the Olympic team, tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics," the Russian Swimming Federation said in a statement.

The federation said that all other athletes and training staff had tested negative for the virus.

The Tokyo Games, which run from July 23 to Aug. 8, were postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

