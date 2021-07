Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Adam Peaty of Britain in action REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 37.58 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

China won the silver and Australia took bronze.

Editing by Nick Mulvenney.

