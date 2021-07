Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Tom Dean of Britain celebrates with Duncan Scott of Britain after winning the event REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Tom Dean of Britain won the gold medal in the men's 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Duncan Scott of Britain won the silver and Fernando Scheffer of Brazil took the bronze.



