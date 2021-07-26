Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Swimming-Ledecky and Titmus back in pool after thriller

2 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Penny Oleksiak of Canada in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Hours after losing the 400m freestyle to Australia's Ariarne Timus, five-times Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky was back in the pool and posted the quickest time in qualifying for the 200m freestyle.

Ledecky swam a time of 1:55.28 while Titmus, fresh off her gold success, was fourth fastest with 1:55.88. Canada's Penny Oleksiak was second quickest and Australian Madison Wilson third.

World record holder Federico Pellegrini of Italy only scraped into the semi-finals with the 15th fastest time.

In the men's 200m butterfly heats, world record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary was comfortably the fastest with his time of 1:53.58, 0.86 seconds ahead of the second quickest swimmer Wang Kuan-Hung.

Chad Le Clos of South Africa, gold medal winner in London and silver medallist in Rio, scraped into the semi-finals in the 16th and last spot.

"I want to do a similar time in the semi-finals and save the best for the final," Milak said. "It was a good feeling to look around see the other guys and say, ok, let's start this."

In the women's 200m medley, Kate Douglass of the United States was fastest, 0.54 seconds ahead of world record holder and defending Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:06 PM UTCSchoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games

Japan struck more gold on Monday as sentiment towards the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics appeared to shift, and local fans defied organisers to grab a glimpse of the Games.

SportsTennis-Osaka and Djokovic remain on track for Tokyo gold
SportsDiving-LGBTQ representation at Games can change lives, says Daley
SportsJudo-Kosovo's Gjakova wins gold medal in women's -57 kg
SportsJudo-Japan's Ono wins gold medal in men's -73 kg in Tokyo