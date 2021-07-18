Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Swimming-Peaty eager to race but understands health worries over Games

2 minute read

Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 50m Breaststroke Final - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 24, 2019. Adam Peaty of Britain competes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

July 18 (Reuters) - Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has said there is no right answer to questions on the Tokyo Games taking place during the COVID-19 crisis but he is among the "biased" athletes who want the event to happen and is taking every precaution to compete.

Postponed for a year due to the pandemic, the July 23-Aug. 8 Games are being held mostly without spectators and under strict quarantine rules. Organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of infection among athletes, up from one new case a day earlier.

The Japanese public has been wary about hosting the Games at all amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of visitors may create a super-spreader event, straining an already-stretched medical system.

"It's a hard question. You do have to think about the people who live here," the 100 metre-breaststroke champion Peaty was quoted as saying by The Guardian when asked if the Olympics should go ahead during a pandemic.

"At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have the athletes who have trained for five years, every single day, getting up at 5am and going to bed at half 10 with a screaming baby. They commit their whole lives to this three-week-long event.

"You're never going to get the right answer... I'm biased because I want them to happen, I want to race. But I can feel for those who don't want the Games to happen at all."

The British swimmer said he had taken both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"... I've taken every single measure to make sure I'm not going to spread it to anyone if I did have it. I wear double masks. That's all I can do," Peaty said.

"Some athletes are coming out here without any vaccinations. You've got to ask them the same question. Unfortunately, it's not an easy one to answer."

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:43 AM UTCAthlete COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three cases of COVID-19 infection among athletes as the population of the athlete's village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.

SportsTour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar
SportsOosthuizen keeps his cool to retain Open lead
SportsRahm hangs tough to stay in contention
SportsBucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game Five