Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia celebrates after winning REUTERS/Marko Djurica

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle on Sunday in a time of 3:43.36.

Australia's Jack McLoughlin won the silver in 3:43.52 and American Kieran Smith took bronze in 3:43.94.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford

