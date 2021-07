Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Swimming - Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Team USA celebrate winning gold. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The United States won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Italy took the silver and Australia took the bronze.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford

