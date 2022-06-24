Swiss appeals court convicts ex-FIFA official Valcke of bribery

Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke returns to the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (Bundesstrafgericht) in Bellinzona, Switzerland September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - A Swiss appeals court found former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke guilty of forging documents and accepting bribes in a case involving World Cup media rights, it said on Friday.

The appellate division of the Federal Criminal Court gave Valcke, 61 - secretary general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015 - an 11-month suspended jail sentence.

He had been cleared by a lower court in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, but Swiss prosecutors appealed the ruling.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The advantages Valcke allegedly received included the rent-free use of a villa owned by Qatari sports and broadcasting executive and Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Sardinia.

The appeals trial of both men, who had denied bribery charges, was held in March.

The appeals court, which reached its verdicts on Thursday, acquitted Al-Khelaifi of inciting Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement. It also acquitted Valcke of the charge of aggravated dishonest management.

($1 = 0.9486 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.