Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report

Swiss medical device company Synthes Chairman of the board Hansjoerg Wyss speaks during the general shareholders meeting in Solothurn April 28, 2011.REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is still interested in acquiring Chelsea Football Club, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday after sanctions imposed against Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the sale process on hold. read more

In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.