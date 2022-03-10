1 minute read
Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is still interested in acquiring Chelsea Football Club, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday after sanctions imposed against Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the sale process on hold. read more
In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.