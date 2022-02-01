Switzerland cancel ice hockey warm-up with Canada after COVID-19 positive

Pedestrians walk past an installation ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 30, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - An exhibition game between Canada's Olympic men's ice hockey team and Switzerland was cancelled on Tuesday after Swiss Christian Marti tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said.

"A case of COVID-19 was detected on the Swiss team and in order to avoid any additional risk for both teams, the friendly against Canada scheduled for tonight must be cancelled," said the Swiss federation in a statement.

Canada is staging a training camp in Switzerland before travelling to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics where they open play on Feb. 10 against Germany.

Switzerland face off against defending gold medallists the Russian Olympic Committee in their first match on Feb. 9.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Beijing. Editing by Christian Radnedge

