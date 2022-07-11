Switzerland cancel training after players show 'gastrointestinal symptoms'

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group C - Portugal v Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - July 9, 2022 Switzerland players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

July 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland cancelled their training session on Monday ahead of their Women's European Championship match against Sweden after eight Swiss players and 11 staff members showed "gastrointestinal symptoms".

Switzerland are due to play Sweden, ranked as the second best team in the world, in their second match of Group C at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The Swiss drew 2-2 with Portugal in their opening game. They are second in the group, which also includes defending champions Netherlands.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

