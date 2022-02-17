Szafnauer joins Alpine as team principal

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 4, 2021 Aston Martin Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer during the press conference Pool via REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Alpine have appointed former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer to be their new Formula One team principal, the Renault-owned manufacturer said on Thursday.

The team also announced the signing of former Peugeot Sport head and FIA deputy secretary general of sport Bruno Famin to head their power unit operations.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle Editing by Toby Davis

