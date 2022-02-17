1 minute read
Szafnauer joins Alpine as team principal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Alpine have appointed former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer to be their new Formula One team principal, the Renault-owned manufacturer said on Thursday.
The team also announced the signing of former Peugeot Sport head and FIA deputy secretary general of sport Bruno Famin to head their power unit operations.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Abhishek Takle Editing by Toby Davis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.