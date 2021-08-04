Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Table Tennis-China advance to women's team final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Table Tennis - Women's Team - Semifinal - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Chen Meng of China celebrates with Wang Manyu of China, Sun Yingsha of China and their coach Li sun after winning her match against Petrissa Solja of Germany REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China will aim to keep its undefeated Olympic women's team table tennis record alive after the trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu breezed into the Tokyo 2020 final with a 3-0 win over Germany on Wednesday.

Chen and Wang started out the team event with a smash against Germany's Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja, winning 3-0 in the doubles match.

World number one Sun made quick work of German paddler Han Ying in a 3-0 singles match, followed by a 3-1 victory by singles gold medallist Chen over Solja.

Medal favourites China will face 2016 Rio bronze medallists Japan, who knocked out Hong Kong 3-0 in a dominating performance at the semi-final match.

"We've been preparing for the game tomorrow to have confidence in ourselves and confidence in our team mates," Wang told reporters.

The trio added that they will prepare mentally for a close game against the Japanese team that include Mima Ito who defeated China in the mixed doubles event with Jun Mizutani.

"It's been ten days since the mixed doubles. But our focus is on tomorrow, no longer on that match. The match tomorrow is a brand new game," Chen said.

"We will focus on our strengths and weaknesses that we've noted from the past and work on them."

China have won all Olympic table tennis team events both for women and men since it was introduced in 2008.

Germany meanwhile will play Hong Kong for the bronze medal.

