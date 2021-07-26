Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Taekwondo-Croatia's Jelic wins women's -67kg gold medal

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Welterweight 57-67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Matea Jelic of Croatia celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CHIBA, Japan, July 26 (Reuters) - Croatia's Matea Jelic defeated Britain's Lauren Williams to win the women's taekwondo -67kg category gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi and Egypt's Hedaya Wahba took the bronze medals, the second consecutive ones for both women. Wahba competed in the -57kg category in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:28 PM UTCSchoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games

Japan struck more gold on Monday as sentiment towards the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics appeared to shift, and local fans defied organisers to grab a glimpse of the Games.

SportsTennis-Osaka and Djokovic remain on track for Tokyo gold
SportsWeightlifting-Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines
SportsJudo-Kosovo's Gjakova wins gold medal in women's -57 kg
SportsJudo-Japan's Ono wins gold medal in men's -73 kg in Tokyo